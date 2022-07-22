Local

Fireball meteor spotted in Indianapolis

(Photo Provided/Bryan Bunton)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fireball meteor was spotted early Friday morning in Indianapolis. Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society confirmed this with News 8.

Fireballs are extremely bright meteors that can be seen over a wide area. They usually appear brighter than normal

The American Meteor Society website lists 107 fireball reports all from around 1:50 a.m. AMS says the brightness of a fireball is generally brighter than magnitude negative four, which is about the same magnitude of planet Venus, which is seen in the morning or evening skies.

Viewer, Bryan Bunton, reached out to WISH-TV with a video he captured of the meteor.

Photo Provided by Bryan Bunton

