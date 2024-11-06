60°
Firefighters battle duplex fire on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are working to put out a fire at a duplex on the city’s southwest side.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded just after 6:45 a.m. to a double residence fire at the corner of South Belmont and Haines avenues. That’s just north of Kentucky Avenue.

Firefighters arrived and found the building on fire. The air was heavy with smoke as crews began putting water on the blaze.

Much of the house showed heavy fire damage, with some parts of the building missing.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

