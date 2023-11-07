Firefighters battle fires at the same apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New flames forced Indianapolis firefighters to return to the scene of a Monday inferno early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department’s social media post, the original fire happened early last night at the south Meridian Court Apartments near Hanna and Meridian streets.

Firefighters say a woman and her son heard a loud pop, then their stove caught on fire. The following flames forced seven people out of their apartments.

Firefighters returned to the scene overnight on a report of a second fire in the complex around 1 a.m., IFD has not released any information about this new run.

It’s unclear if the second fire caused from a flare-up from the first or a different fire. No one was hurt in either incident.