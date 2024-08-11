Search
Firefighters battle several ‘suspicious’ fires in Kokomo

by: Adam Pinsker
KOKOMO, Ind (WISH) — Several vehicles and a structure were damaged Friday night in fires officials are calling “suspicious,” the Kokomo Fire Department said in a news release Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396, crews battled vehicle fires on West Mulberry, North Webster, West Jackson & North Wabash, and West Jefferson. A structure fire was reported on West Taylor Street.

There were no injuries, and all the fires are still under investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with information call the Kokomo Fire Department at 765-457-2636.

