Firefighter’s convention begins in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of firefighters will be downtown for the beginning of the world’s largest firefighting conference.

The Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium host the fire department instructors conference all week.

Firefighters will go through hands-on trainings, classes and workshops on new techniques and technology.

Chief Bobby Halton, the FDIC education director, joined Daybreak Monday morning to speak about the event

Watch the video above to see his interview.