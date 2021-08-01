Local

Firefighters converge on Indy for FDIC International

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters from around the world are heading to Indianapolis on Monday for hands-on training to help them better serve their local communities.

The Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium are hosting the Fire Department Instructors Conference, which runs through Saturday.

FDIC International Education Director Bobby Halton previewed the conference on Daybreak. He shared why hands-on experience is so valuable for firefighters and the ways the public can participate in the conference.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.