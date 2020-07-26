Firefighters dive into Geist Reservoir to help boater find her prosthetic leg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters out training on Geist Reservoir put their diving skills to use Saturday afternoon helping a boater find her prosthetic leg in 20 feet of water.

The Indianapolis Fire Department had wrapped up boat training when Department of Natural Resources officers asked for assistance to help a woman in her 40s find her titanium-carbon fiber leg, valued at $20,000.

The firefighters got their dive gear and started looking near where she last remembered having it.

Low visibility made finding the prosthetic difficult. Divers pulled up sunglasses, beer bottles and an anchor during their search, but on the third diver’s final pass about an hour in, the leg was located. It was about 1,000 yards from shore.