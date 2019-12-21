Firefighters find kittens dropped off in Carmel’s Safe Haven Baby Box

The Carmel Fire Department is reminding residents that their Safe Haven Baby Box is intended for newborn babies, not animals. The reminder comes after someone placed two kittens in the box on Friday. (Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department issued a reminder to residents Friday afternoon that the Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station 45 is intended for newborn babies, not animals.

The reminder came after the alarm for the box was signaled just before 4 p.m. Friday.

“Within 60 seconds firefighters were at the baby box finding a bag with a note taped to it,” the department said on its Facebook page.

When firefighters opened the box, they discovered two kittens in a pet carrier with a note attached to it.

The note explained that the kittens’ owner had passed away and the person who dropped off the animals didn’t know what else to do.

(Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department)

Authorities with the Carmel Fire Department, Carmel Police Department and Hamilton County dispatch responded to the alarm as planned, CFD said.

“Although the Safe Haven Baby Box is not designed or intended to take animals, had this been a newborn it shows how quick and efficient multiple agencies are with handling a Safe Haven Baby Box activation,” the department said online.

The baby boxes were established to legally permit a parent to anonymously place their infant child with authorities under Indiana’s Safe Haven Law.

Authorities were cleaning and disinfecting the baby box at the time of CFD’s Facebook posting. The department encouraged residents to contact animal services or humane societies for information on surrendering an unwanted pet.