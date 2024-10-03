Search
Firefighters free 2 men from vehicle after Lawrence crash

Two injured men had to be cut out of a vehicle early Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash near the entrance to Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Fire Department)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people had to be cut free from a mangled vehicle after an overnight crash in Lawrence, firefighters said.

Lawrence police and firefighters responded just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday to an accident with injury in the 6200 block of Boy Scout Road. That’s right outside the entrance to Fort Harrison State Park.

Police arrived at the scene first and found two men unresponsive inside a heavily-damaged vehicle, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

Firefighters used special tools to free both injured men from the vehicle. They were both transported to local hospitals in serious condition.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but Lawrence police told News 8 that alcohol was “most likely a factor.”

