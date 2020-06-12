Firefighters free 6-year-old with hand stuck in vending machine in Columbus

Columbus, Indiana, firefighter Dan Bates removes vending machine components to free the hand of a 6-year-old boy on June 12, 2020. (Photo Provided/Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Emergency crews disassembled a toy vending machine at a restaurant Friday afternoon after a child got his hand and wrist stuck inside.

Columbus firefighters were called about 12:10 p.m. Friday to help the 6-year-old at El Nopal Mexican Cuisine, 3330 W. Jonathan Moore Pike. That’s just off I-65 at the State Road 46 interchange.

Firefighters used a screwdriver to free the boy without injury.

The boy was not named in a news release from the Columbus Fire Department. The machine is in the restaurant’s lobby.

