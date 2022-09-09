Local

Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious” fire that happened Wednesday evening.

According to a release, a new building caught fire just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Dull’s Tree Farm on the north side of Boone County.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. Firefighters have listed the fire as “suspicious” and it’s currently being investigated by the Thorntown and Sugar Creek Township Fire Departments, as well as the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators did not say what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Morganne Carpenter at (765) 482-1412.