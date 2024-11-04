Firefighters quickly contain garage fire in Noblesville; no injuries reported

Noblesville firefighters on the scene of a garage fire on Nov. 3, 2024. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department via Facebook)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the garage of a Noblesville home Sunday night.

The Noblesville Fire Department said units were called to a house in the 5000 block of Dunhaven Road around 8 p.m. to investigate a residence fire. That street is in a suburban area off Hazel Dell Road north of East 146th Street.

When they arrived, firefighters say they were met with smoke coming out of the garage. They quickly entered the garage and marked the fire out soon after.

Investigators say the homeowners were notified of the fire when their neighbors knocked on their door and said smoke was coming from their garage. They evacuated safely and called 911.

No injuries were reported. Noblesville FD have not released the cause of the fire.