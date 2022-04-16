Local

Firefighters rescue 4 men stuck in elevator at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four friends had a trip to the Circle Centre Mall on Friday evening that they will never forget.

While waiting on their dinner reservation, the four men decided to check out the mall…and had to be rescued by the Indianapolis Fire Department after their elevator got stuck, IFD said on Twitter.

After cutting the power to both elevator banks and taking a few other precautions, firefighters entered the elevator car and put harnesses around each man.

The men then climbed out of the elevator and up the ground ladder without any issues, according to the fire department.

IFD says the men were celebrating a birthday that night — “Robby’s” 21st birthday, to be exact.