Firefighters working on Christmas welcome their families to fire station

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — There’s no shortage of emergencies over the holidays, but the Carmel Fire Department still makes sure firefighters get time with their families.

Those families have a chance to visit the fire station on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Firefighter Tim Griffin says the department is fully staffed to keep everyone safe as they celebrate.

He says it helps firefighters appreciate the time they have together.

“We spend a lot of time away from our family. We understand on holidays and birthdays we’re going to miss some of those events because we’re here in the firehouse. And so we understand when we have the opportunity to be with our loved ones that we need to cherish those moments,” Griffin said.