Firemen release ’12 Shades of Fire’ fundraising calendar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indianapolis firefighters ignited downtown Friday night to celebrate the release of their 2020 calendar.

The group — referring to themselves as “12 Shades of Fire” — performed for supporters, all for the love of fundraising.

Money raised from the calendar release party and calendar sales will fund firefighter projects to stop violence, teach fire safety and fund youth projects.

The calendar can be purchased from the St. Florian Center. The nonprofit center, named after the patron saint of firefighters, was formed in 1992 by two Indianapolis firefighters. The center has provided programming to over 30,000 youth since 1993.