Fires in Hoosier National Forest help habitats, wetlands

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is burning portions of the Hoosier National Forest.

The agency says in a news release issued Wednesday that the prescribed fires are used to maintain, restore and improve wildlife habitats and wetlands. The Forest Service also says the burns reduce woody material on the forest floor, limiting the risk of wildfires and increasing plant diversity.

All burns are planned, and people in the area are notified in advance, the Forest Service says.

Hoosier National Forest contains more than 202,800 acres (82,070 hectares) and sits about a 2-hour drive south of downtown Indianapolis. The forest was established in 1961.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

