Firework explodes in face of ‘young child’ in rural Indiana

SLEETH, Ind. (WISH) — A “young child” on Thursday was airlifted after suffering a severe facial injury from a fireworks mishap in rural Carroll County, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

A 911 call came about 2:40 p.m. Thursday from the child’s home just outside Sleeth, an unincorporated community. The rural area is about halfway between the cities of Monticello and Delphi, and about an 80-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

A parent of the child told the 911 dispatcher that a firework had exploded in the child’s face. The sheriff’s office’s post says the child, a male, was a “good distance” from the firework when it ignited.

A medical helicopter flew the child from the community for “expedited medical treatment,” the post says.

The child’s age was not included in the post.

No other injuries were reported.