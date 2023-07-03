Man hurt after firework lands inside car in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bargersville police were working Monday to determine who set off a firework that injured a man in a vehicle Sunday night.

Crews from the Bargersville Fire Department found the man while responding to a vehicle fire at State Road 135 and Smokey Row Road.

The man told firefighters a mortar firework launched into his vehicle and then exploded, the fire department said on Facebook.

Firefighters said the man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Bargersville Police Department at 317-422-1222.