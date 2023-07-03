Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man hurt after firework lands inside car in Bargersville

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bargersville police were working Monday to determine who set off a firework that injured a man in a vehicle Sunday night.

Crews from the Bargersville Fire Department found the man while responding to a vehicle fire at State Road 135 and Smokey Row Road.

The man told firefighters a mortar firework launched into his vehicle and then exploded, the fire department said on Facebook.

Firefighters said the man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Bargersville Police Department at 317-422-1222.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Franklin to honor Trooper Aaron...
Local News /
Clay County residents can call...
Local News /
‘A little bit of everything’...
Motorsports /
Roller coaster with crack in...
National News /
Free Alzheimer’s educational conference coming...
Local News /
Monday’s business headlines
Business /
Pence says he doesn’t recall...
National News /
Thousands of Hoosiers still without...
Local News /