Firework safety tips to help keep you safe on Fourth of July

Firework Safety tips to help keep you safe on the 4th of July

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s the weekend before the Fourth of July, so many of you will likely be setting off fireworks. While it is fun to do, it can pose many safety risks.

The most important thing is to be aware of your surroundings and to carefully observe the direction from which fireworks may launch.

Bargersville Fire Chief Michael Pruitt says safety is the top priority.

“We know people are going to do this at home. So it’s all about finding the right location to do it. If you have a small backyard and you start launching major fireworks in your backyard you can endanger not only yourself but the property around you,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt also mentions having a safe place to disperse your fireworks after you’re finished and always having a water source nearby.

He advises if you have any questions, ask your local firework store employee.

“Those people know a lot about what these fireworks are going to do. So if you’re going to purchase those and you light them you’ve got a plan,” Pruitt said.

According to Homeland Security, there are some tips to make sure you stay safe.

Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water/hose nearby in case of accidents.

Designate a safety perimeter. If you have ground-based fireworks like a fountain, spectating from at least 35 feet away is best. For aerial fireworks, you’ll want everyone to move back to a distance of around 150 feet.

Ditch faulty fireworks. Sometimes fireworks don’t go off, but duds always pose a risk. The important thing to know is that you should never try to relight or approach a failed firework. Let duds sit for 5 -10 minutes before you put them in a bucket of water. This can prevent injury from a delayed explosion and disarm the firework permanently so you can safely dispose of it.

Supervise children when they are handling sparklers. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet or touching body parts.

Don’t forget about your pets! Fireworks can be extremely stressful for pets, but there are ways to help reduce their fear and anxiety. Keep your pets indoors. Close the curtains or blinds and turn on the TV or radio to provide some distraction. Treat toys filled with their favorite food (frozen pumpkin puree, peanut butter, and apple sauce are good options) may also help keep their minds busy and distract them from the fireworks.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Never place a part of your body directly over a firework or hold a firework in your hand when lighting. To safely light fireworks, make sure they are secured on the ground away from people and animals, and use a stem lighter such as a grill lighter.

Only light one firework at a time. Lighting multiple fireworks at the same time increases the risk of accidents occurring from the fuse burning faster than designed.

Avoid alcohol consumption when handling or using fireworks. This should be pretty self-explanatory.

Consider safe alternatives to fireworks such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string, or glow sticks.

Following these tips is essential to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones while still enjoying a memorable Fourth of July.