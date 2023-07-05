Fireworks may be cause of Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fireworks may have sparked a Fourth of July apartment fire on the north side of Indianapolis.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to a dumpster fire at the Summit at Keystone apartments. That’s just off Keystone Avenue near East 71st Street.

Firefighters arrived and found a dumpster, a carport, and multiple vehicles on fire. A few minutes later, the fire spread to the outside of a nearby apartment building, according to IFD Batallion Chief Rita Reith.

Crews got the fire under control and issued the all-clear just before midnight.

One firefighter had slight injuries and was checked at the scene, but no one else was hurt.

Damage to the apartment building was “mostly exterior” and no one was displaced, Reith says. Ten vehicles were damaged by fire or by heat from the flames.

Witnesses told firefighters that multiple people were setting off fireworks in the area by the dumpster and carport just before the fire broke out. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.