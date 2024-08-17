First-ever foodie social showcases Indy’s local food, restaurant scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling all foodies! Indianapolis’ first-ever Summer Foodie Social kicks off at the 10 East Arts Hub on Saturday morning.

It’s an opportunity to taste test a bunch of local foods from sweet to savory and everything in between. There will also be plenty of crafts like face painting and stickers, and craft beverage offerings.

“This is the year to celebrate Indy,” Mike Williams, owner of SALAMAT Cookies!, said. “From BBQ to different pastries, coffees and different coffees.”

Williams says SALAMAT allows him to blend his Filipino roots into food, and he hopes this work with the food social continues to grow the food scene in Indy.

“I was born and raised here in Indy and looking at all of the small businesses around Indy that keep pushing the food scene forward here I think this is a great platform to celebrate them and show the Midwest and everybody else what we’re about,” he said.

“We actually have a lot more representation here than a lot of people think,” he added. “So, if you come out (Saturday), then you’ll be able to try all of these different foods from all over Indy and some new takes on some classics, as well.”

The Summer Foodie Social starts at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. It is free to attend and parking is free.