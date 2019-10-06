First-ever Made in America trade show comes to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day to catch the Made In America 2019 trade show at the Indiana Convention Center.

It’s a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things manufactured and produced in the United States.

The expo hours for Sunday are from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The theme of this year’s inaugural expo that features a range of products from makeup to kitchen cabinetry is “Be American. Buy American.”

Randa Fahny, a lawyer by trade, founded Makeup America! two years ago as a way to provide women with products made in the country.

“Just like America, our line is diverse. We also have a social purpose. We give back $1 of every product to help pay down the national debt which is $22 trillion and growing,” said Randa.

Her line comes in patriotic packaging and the lipstick is priced at $17.76 — another homage to American patriotism.

Vendors from all over the country are showcasing their products during the trade show.

Made In America 2019 founder and CEO Don Buckner says 50% of the vendors are either women or veteran-owned business.

Lauren Taylor is the owner of Kokomo-based and family-run Holder Mattress.

Taylor says being a female CEO can be challenging.

“This is very much a man’s industry, but we’re women, we can handle anything,” Lauren said with a smile.

Made In America 2019 says the expo is not aligned with any political group.

Rather, it serves as an opportunity to bring parties together for the good of American innovation.

For more information, click here.