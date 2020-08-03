First group of IMPD officers to be equipped with body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the first group of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers will be equipped with body cameras. The contract was signed in early July and will begin the installation of cameras on IMPD officer uniforms this week. The roll-out will focus on all officers who respond to 911 calls, however, officers in the East district will receive the cameras first.

The $9.2 million contract with Utility for 5.5 years will equip 1,100 officers with the technology. An investment of $1.2 million in the City-County budget will be given to the program.

The contract includes leasing the technology, installing the equipment, upgrading the technology after three years, maintaining and supporting any technical issues and cloud-based video storage.

“After a thorough, research-driven process of gathering community feedback and testing available technology, we are now one step closer to the start of a body worn camera program on the IMPD. But this program represents just one of the ways IMPD officers continue working to build community trust. We remain dedicated to serving Indianapolis neighborhoods every day, building stronger relationships with residents that allow us to work together to make our city a safer place for everyone,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor in a release to News 8.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said protests over the Summer “renewed calls to equip our officers with this important technology.”

Aside from the decentralized uploading of footage, the body camera technology will automatically trigger records in the following situations:

Being within 500 feet of a dispatched run

Drawing the gun from its holster

Beginning to run

Lying flat for 10 seconds

Violently shaking, such as during a fight

Activating lights and/or sirens in the car

Unlocking the shotgun rack

“The signing of this contract represents a years-long, significant investment in transparency and accountability that will benefit both our IMPD officers and the residents they serve,” said Hogsett in a release to News 8.

Officers on IMPD’s East District will be among the first to receive the new equipment.

The city is also allocating $159,000 in addition to the Utility contract to hire civilians to manage, review and redact the footage collected on the cameras. IMPD Lt. Scott Kulig has been assigned to oversee the program.

On Monday, IMPD is expected to give more information on how the department will use the technology.