First look at new football experience at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has a brand new exhibit, all about football.

The interactive exhibit has a heavy Colts focus but you can also see memorabilia from high schools and colleges around the state.



It’s called “First and Goal” and includes displays about present-day Colts as well as blasts from the past to the team’s days in Baltimore.

There are tickets, stadium bricks, old jerseys and other equipment dating back to the early 1900s.

Some of the interactive exhibits include a 10-yard sprint station where you can test your speed and a field goal station. Then you can end it all by recording your very own touchdown dance with Colts mascot, Blue.

The exhibit will be at that location for a year before switching to another spot.



News 8’s Demie Johnson gives us a first look before the exhibit officially opens to the public on Saturday.