First mobile, online sportsbook prepares for launch in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Beginning Thursday afternoon, Hoosiers will be able to bet on their favorite teams without leaving home.

It comes just one month after sports betting in Indiana was legalized.

Experts estimate in five years, two in every three bets will be made on a mobile device.

Indiana’s first mobile and online sportsbook will be BetRivers.com Thursday.

Richard Schwartz is the president of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers, and is partnering with the French Lick Casino.

“It is really important to be the first to launch,” said Schwartz.

He tells News 8 once the site launches, it won’t take long. Bettors just need to create an account using basic info like home address, which will be validated by an ID check, and make a deposit in any one of a number of ways including credit card and PayPal.

“You can register and start playing immediately, from anywhere your phone is located in the state of Indiana,” Schwartz said.

Gamblers must be 21 and have to place bets inside the state line.

Schwartz says Indiana law is stricter than most. It requires mobile betting meet the standard for the gaming industry called GLI 33, which is part of the reason it has taken awhile to get approved.

He says BetRivers has app protections like security questions that are banking quality.

“It’s really a proven industry, a proven market in multiple states,” Schwartz said.

BetRivers also operates sportsbooks in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Schwartz said the site is the market leader in New York and does more than 50% of online gambling in Pennsylvania.

Schwartz said winners will have a variety of options for getting their money, including electronic funds transfer and a paper check. Because of money laundering laws, people who use a credit card to make a deposit won’t be able to get their winnings the same way though.

“A lot of the illegal sites that operate in the U.S. can’t offer fast payouts, so we’ve really put a lot of energy and focus on our product that when a player wins, we want them to cash out fast,” Schwartz adds.

It means it’s also that much easier for those who struggle with gambling addiction too.

Schwartz says BetRivers will allow players to set limits for themselves, for example, a maximum money amount or a minimum time period between bets, whether that’s one hour or one week.

Unlike casinos where it’s possible to stay anonymous, Schwartz said you can also ban yourself completely.

“Our goal is to keep players as long as they can happy with the service and the offering, but to make sure players bet within their means and we offer the tools that are really easy to use,” Schwartz said.

Mobile betting will also greatly expand the options for gamblers. It’s not just who’s going to win or cover the spread.

Schwartz estimates there may be 100 different offerings in the middle of the Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday. For example, you could bet the second quarter score or an over/under for the first half.

This is just the first mobile sportsbook to launch. More will be coming from other Indiana casinos likely later this year.

Christina Gray, executive director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling, tells News 8 many are waiting with bated breath to see how much of a spike there will be as gambling addicts seek treatment.

There are resources which you can find both through her group and the Indiana Gaming Commission.

One thing that worries Gray is that there hasn’t been a study on problem gambling in Indiana in more than a decade.

Sports betting is expected to bring $87 million in tax revenue annually to Indiana by 2024, a result of a 9.5% tax on winnings, along with other licenses from the casinos.