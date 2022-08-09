Local

First rebate checks from the state will go in the mail next week

US Postal Service letter carrier Anthony Ow places letters in a mailbox as he walks his delivery route July 30, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The US Postal Service is expecting their budget deficit to reach $7 billion, up from earlier projections of $6 billion. The Postal Service is seeking permission from Congress to go to a 5 day delivery week to make up some of the deficit. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week.

Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage.

State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.

Klutz says her office plans to print 50,000 checks a day starting Monday. At that pace, it should have all the checks mailed out in seven weeks. The state says to call if you don’t have yours by October 17.

Hoosiers who received the first rebate by direct deposit will receive the second rebate that way too.

Klutz says the Indiana Department of Revenue will spend this week entering the final rebate amount into its taxpayer data files, and adjusting for changes like no-longer-active bank accounts or unpaid child support to be deducted from the checks.

People who didn’t file a tax return are still eligible for the $200 rebate but will have to file a return next year to claim it.