First responders preparing for severe storm, ask for patience

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — First responders are geared up Tuesday for the winter advisory ahead and News 8 spoke with one fire department beefing up its staffing to answer emergency calls around the clock.

It’s all hands on deck at the Bargersville Fire Department for the upcoming snowstorm. Chief Michael Pruitt says all fire personnel is ready to work now through Friday evening. Emergency response teams are equipped with salt and two snowplows to access someone’s home safely.

“If it is an ice issue, they are there to put down the treatment on the surface to make sure we can safely take someone on a medical call from outside the house to get them transported to the hospital,” he said.

Pruitt is asking the public to be patient with response times and says it may take longer to get to people. The department will work with the county’s emergency management to take the safest route when navigating in rural areas.

“Ice can be very challenging,” Pruitt said. “It can slow us down and make our response time twice as long. It’s all about safety at that point.”

Indiana State Police are also ramping up staffing over the next 24 hours. Sgt. John Perrine is expecting emergency calls to double.

“Plan accordingly. If you can stay home, that’s actually the safest thing to do. But if you must venture out, make sure you’re prepared, your vehicle is prepared, and make sure that your driving behavior matches the road conditions,” Perrine said.

Pruitt says it’s also essential to have battery-operated flashlights and blankets in case of a power outage. He also advises people to report any down powerlines to the power company.

“I understand they will probably be very busy, so it may take some time. But our residents must understand they need to avoid any lines. You may think it is a cable line — and it may very well be — but what you don’t realize is it is draped over a power line and when it is draped over that power line, now it is energized. Be patient and stay away from those things,” Pruitt said.