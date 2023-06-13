Fishers announces plans for community center, will offer paid memberships

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Tuesday, the City of Fishers announced its plans to build a $60 million community center that will offer varying amenities, which may require paid membership.

The 105,000-square-foot recreation-focused Fishers Community Center was designed with residents in mind. After reading nearly 3,500 completed surveys from residents sharing what they most desired in this facility, the city came up with an inclusive design that is sure to satisfy everyone.

The Fishers Community Center will be located at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road near 121st Street.

The center will offer both memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents, while some amenities will be free and available to both residents and nonresidents.

Amenities available

A 5,300-square-foot indoor playground.

Aquatics facility with a lap pool and zero-depth entry warm water pool with a waterslide and play features.

An 18,600-square-foot gymnasium featuring three basketball courts, which can also be converted into volleyball and pickleball courts.

Clinical rooms and offices for the Fishers Health Department.

Child care facility.

Multipurpose rooms.

Public gathering spaces.

A café.

There will also be a second level that will feature a large fitness and wellness center, including a spin studio and group exercise rooms, along with an indoor track for walking and running. A roof terrace to host outdoor exercise and gatherings is planned for future phases.

Accessibility features such as adult companion rooms with adult changing tables, a zero-depth entry pool, a water wheelchair, and accessible fitness equipment were added to the facility plans. Outside the Box’s adult program to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will also be available.

Portions of the center will be free and accessible to both residents and nonresidents, including the indoor track, indoor playground, and café. The majority of the center’s amenities will be available through paid memberships, available for both residents and nonresidents, and day passes. Prices have not been determined.

The center will be paid through city-issued bonds following a build-operate-transfer agreement that is set to end in 2026. City leadership does not anticipate the city’s tax rate to increase as a result of financing this project.

The city says the project resolution will be presented to the Fishers Finance Committee on Wednesday and the Fishers City Council on Monday for approval. The project is set to break ground this fall and open in spring 2025.

