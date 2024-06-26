Fishers announces plans to build new park at 96th St. and Allisonville Rd. intersection

A sign for southbound motorists on Allisonville Road indicates a Michigan Left intersection at 96th Street in Fishers, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, the City of Fishers announced plans to add to its extensive park system in 2025 with the creation of Fishers White River Park.

The park will be west of the 96th Street and Allisonville Road intersection. The park will connect visitors to existing trails and waterways throughout the city.

Renovations on this intersection have already begun, with the roundabout project. The project is supposed to enhance traffic flow and accessibility in the area.

The park will feature over 120 acres of parkland with 5,000 feet of riverfront and other amenities, such as boardwalks and year-round restrooms. Plans for the park are based on feedback from community members and surveys from last summer.

“Our vision for Fishers White River Park is to showcase the natural beauty of this 120-acre landscape and provide our community with unparalleled access to the White River,” said Jake Reardon-McSoley, director of Recreation and Wellness for the City of Fishers. “We want this park to be a sanctuary where residents can escape the daily grind and reconnect with nature.”

Funding for the White River Park comes from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative program, launched by Governor Eric Holcomb. The program aims to encourage collaboration amongst local communities and retain and attract community members to Indiana.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to start in fall 2024, with a summer 2025 opening.

For more information, visit FishersParks.com.