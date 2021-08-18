Local

Fishers approves $52M project with homes, commercial space

FISHERS, Ind. (The Hamilton County Reporter) — The Fishers City Council has approved a project agreement for a $52 million mixed-use development.

The project, known as the Highline Project, will feature six buildings that will include 280 residential units and more than 23,000 square feet of commercial, restaurant and retail space.

The mixed-use development will be near the intersection of 106th Street and Lantern Road, just off the Interstate 69 interchange. The project will also include a pedestrian trail as well as streetscape and infrastructure improvements.

The project agreement includes Envoy to be provided with more than $10 million in bonds from the city. According to documents the bonds would be repaid over a 25-year period through tax-increment financing funds.

Envoy says the project could be complete by August 2023.

The project was approved Monday night.