Fishers Arts Council to present fifth annual Harvest Fest

FISHERS, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Fishers Arts Council (FAC) will present the fifth annual Harvest Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Fishers Heritage Park at White River, 10595 Eller Road, Fishers.

This year’s free, family-friendly event features 46 artists and artisans, nine non-profits, three bands, 11 local authors, fun activities, and plenty of food and drink for all.

Additional support for Harvest Fest comes from Beer Garden Sponsor, MashCraft Fishers, and Wine Tent Sponsor, Peace Water Winery. Transportation to off-site parking is made possible through the Walmart Neighborhood Grant program courtesy of the Walmart on 96th Street in Fishers. Fishers Parks, who manages Heritage Park at White River, along with 24 other amazing parks in the city of Fishers, will provide family yard games this year to help round out the community fun of Harvest Fest.

“Art Food Music Community” really does come together when the community helps assist in FAC’s shared goal of supporting Fishers-serving nonprofits.

The event began in 2020. In five years, it has grown to focus on raising funds and awareness for several Fishers-serving non-profits, shopping directly from local artists, and showcasing local musicians.

This year’s non-profits include The Fishers Historical Society, Gal’s Guide Library, Janus Developmental Services, Hoosier Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Delaware Township Trustee food pantry, Saving Our Sisters, SAFY of Indiana, Fishers Community Chorus, and Fishers Arts Council. Each organization will offer something different to raise much-needed funds, including art activities, decor, refreshments, and more.

The featured bands will be Sweet Tunes, Mudsock Jazz Combo, and Remington Hill, with all musicians sponsored by grant from the Fishers Arts + Culture Commission.

FAC will have a visual art activity (courtesy of a grant from the Penrod Society) and Janus Developmental Services will offer art creations made by those who use their services as well as a custom temporary tattoos. The Fishers Historical Society will be offering face painting and limited-edition historical-inspired prints while Gal’s Guide Library will have library information, sodas and juices, as well as “Women’s History Card Readings” by Mad’m Riwo. Hoosier Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation is offering photo prints, apparel, and the opportunity to “Snap a photo with their Snapping Turtle!”

Three new non-profits join Harvest Fest this year: Fishers Community Chorus, offering logo swag and custom singing telegrams; Saving Our Sisters offering logo wear shirts; and SAFY of Indiana providing information on how to become a Foster Parent.

The Delaware Township Trustee will seek non-perishable donations for the food pantry which provides the local community with essential food and hygiene items. Bring items with you from this list or offer a monetary donation that they can use to purchase fresh milk, meats, and produce for food pantry clients. When you stop by to donate food, take part a fun art project.

Bring your appetite and grab lunch, early dinner, or tame your sweet tooth with food trucks that have graciously partnered to donate a portion of their proceeds to participating non-profits: Chef TLC with Faith the Food Bus (benefiting Delaware Township Trustee food pantry), Kona Ice Indy (benefiting Fishers Community Chorus), El Venezolano Food Truck (benefiting Saving Our Sisters), and Smokey Blue BBQ (benefiting Janus Developmental Services).

“I am beyond thrilled with how much Harvest Fest has grown since 2020,” FAC Executive Director Les Reinhardt said. “Our new sponsors for this year both reached out directly to us because they love the goal of Harvest Fest and wanted to be involved: MashCraft Fishers and Peace Water Winery. Joe, from MashCraft, has supported art programs with us going on three years now and I couldn’t be happier to have MashCraft as a part of Harvest Fest.

And what Scott and his family at Peace Water Winery do for non-profits at their locations warms my heart; I am honored to have them continue their philanthropy at this hyper-local level at Harvest Fest. We are truly thankful for how our community comes together to make this event possible, and we are proud to be able to offer a fundraising opportunity for Fishers-serving non-profits in a fun, community, art fair atmosphere.”

With 46 local artists and artisans as well as 11 local authors at Harvest Fest this year, there is a variety of items ranging from fine art to jewelry to toys to personal care, all skillfully handmade right here in central Indiana. Bring the kids, bring your appetite, and bring a wagon to take these treasures home with you.

Fine Art & Photography: Carrie Baxter, Joshua Benedict, Regina Bunting, Sherri Caudell, Jacob Hernandez, Beth Miller, Krystal Mobley, Abigail Moses, Britt Ritchie, Mark Rouse, Bryant Shields, Reginald Strong Sr, Mandi Voegele

Carrie Baxter, Joshua Benedict, Regina Bunting, Sherri Caudell, Jacob Hernandez, Beth Miller, Krystal Mobley, Abigail Moses, Britt Ritchie, Mark Rouse, Bryant Shields, Reginald Strong Sr, Mandi Voegele Jewelry: Shawna Disbrow, Tracy Gordon, Seronia Harris Everett, Erica Jiles, Patty Klunzinger, Sydney MacNeil

Shawna Disbrow, Tracy Gordon, Seronia Harris Everett, Erica Jiles, Patty Klunzinger, Sydney MacNeil Local Authors : Matthew Barron, Lillie Evans & Crystal Rhodes, Liz Flaherty, J.C. Kenney, DeWayne Landwehr, Liza Malloy, Nan Reinhardt, Frances Ruiz, Janet Schwind, Tia Tieman

: Matthew Barron, Lillie Evans & Crystal Rhodes, Liz Flaherty, J.C. Kenney, DeWayne Landwehr, Liza Malloy, Nan Reinhardt, Frances Ruiz, Janet Schwind, Tia Tieman Woodworking: Chris & Tanya Hays, Matthew Roundtree

Chris & Tanya Hays, Matthew Roundtree Pottery: Monica Post, Catherine Schlebecker

Monica Post, Catherine Schlebecker Blown, Fused, & Stained Glass: Jennifer Bartlett-Phelps, Shawn Everette, Patty Klunzinger, Kurt Omer

Jennifer Bartlett-Phelps, Shawn Everette, Patty Klunzinger, Kurt Omer Fiber Arts & Clothing: Ruby Ballard-Harris, Liz Campbell, Debra Geddes, Jessica Palmer, Lena Statsenko, Rico Tsujimoto, Teresa Wesley

Ruby Ballard-Harris, Liz Campbell, Debra Geddes, Jessica Palmer, Lena Statsenko, Rico Tsujimoto, Teresa Wesley Soaps & Personal Care: Aysia Lewis, Vicki Nelson, Renita Palmer, Kesha Stallings, Melissa Wrin

Aysia Lewis, Vicki Nelson, Renita Palmer, Kesha Stallings, Melissa Wrin Home Décor: Patty Klunzinger, Jack Looper, Anita Strauss

Patty Klunzinger, Jack Looper, Anita Strauss Hot Sauce: Pup & the Pepper

Pup & the Pepper Kid’s Items & Accessories: Ruby Ballard-Harris, Liz Campbell, Susan Davis, Taylor Figg, Debra Geddes, Tia Tieman, Kelsey Unkefer, Teresa Wesley

Fishers Heritage Park at White River is located near the intersection of 106th Street and Eller Road. A banner for the event is located near the entrance road to the park. Limited parking is available in front of the Ambassador House (located along the same entrance road) and additional parking is available at Riverside Junior High, 10910 Eller Road, with a shuttle running all day. Heritage Park is a public park and dogs are welcome if they are on a leash and picked up after.