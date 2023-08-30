Search
Fishers beach closed due to E. coli found in water

People enjoy Geist Waterfront Park, 10811 Olio Road, on May 12, 2023, in Fishers, Indiana. The waterfront park closed temporarily starting Aug. 29, 2023, due to high E. coli levels in the water. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed due to unfavorable levels of E. coli being found in the waters of popular park.

Park officials announced Tuesday that the Geist Waterfront Park‘s beach and water access will be closed to the public

The park announced Tuesday that the Fishers Health Department regularly tests the waters in Fishers to monitor the quality levels, including temperature, bacteria, and more. Park officials say a recent water-quality test at the cove resulted in “unsatisfactory” levels of E. coli.

Officials also say that bacteria, like E. coli, grow faster in higher temperatures. Combining high temperatures with rain and other environmental factors can increase bacteria levels.

Fishers also has both urban and agricultural runoff inputs into the watershed that affect the park’s water quality.

News 8 has reached out to see how long the Geist Waterfront Park is expected to remain closed.

