Fishers Event Center hosting job fair Thursday

The Fishers Event Center will host its first show on Nov. 22. Venue Officials are looking to hire building and event day staff. (Provided Photo/Fishers Event Center)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — As construction winds down, the Fishers Event Center now looks to hire its first wave of event staff.

Officials for central Indiana’s newest entertainment venue will host a job fair at Launch Fishers coworking space, 2175 Visionary Way, from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday.

Managers from each of the event center’s contractors and departments will be onsite to talk to potential hires.

Open positions include everything from security and parking attendants to ushers and food service workers.

The Fishers Event Center will seat 7,500 people and be the home to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, Indy Ignite of the Pro Volleyball Federation and the Fishers Freight of the IFL.

It will host its first show — Turnpike Troubadours — on Nov. 22.

Organizers are asking people to register online before heading out.