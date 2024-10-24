Fishers Event Center to unite community with entertainment and local events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fishers Event Center is just weeks away from completion, and excitement is building in central Indiana. The new venue is set to be a cultural and entertainment hub for the entire Fishers community.

With room for 7,500 people, the venue will be able to host a variety of shows, community events, and concerts spanning many genres

“It’s truly a sense of community,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “This was all creating a community space and place if you will.”

The Fishers Event Center will also be home to three professional sports teams: Indy Fuel Hockey, Indy Ignite Volleyball, Fishers Freight indoor football.

“With the amount of families playing youth hockey here, we feel the attendance will increase, and it will put us in a good position,” said Mitch List, general manager for the Fishers Event Center. “And then adding the other two tenants too. It’s like we’re trying to have a building with steady activity, and a diverse slate of events.”

There will be 125 events hosted at the venue in the first year, with 60 of those slated for sports. List says he’s looking forward to seeing the effect the venue has on the surrounding community.

“What will be exciting is the other construction fills in around us for this really to be a place to dine before a show, or grab a drink after at one of the other establishments here in the district,” List said.

As Fadness sees it, the event center will transform the area and make it more inclusive in the next five years.

“It’s restaurants, it’s walkability, it’s residential. there will be people living nearby. that’s the whole point,” Fadness said. “We want to make this truly a sense of community where all of these things are integrated instead of being off in the distance away from everything.”

Construction is expected to be complete the week of Nov. 11, with the first event taking place on Nov. 22.