Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fishers Events Center looking to hire multiple positions before November opening

The Fishers Event Center will host its first show on Nov. 22. Venue Officials are looking to hire building and event day staff. (Provided Photo/Fishers Event Center)
by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of part-time jobs are up for grabs at the Fishers Event Center, which is set to open in November.

The new arena will serve as a home to three professional sports teams: The Indy Fuel Hockey Club; professional volleyball team Indy Ignite; and indoor football team Fishers Freight.

Along with professional sports, the event center will also host a variety of other shows while providing a uniquely intimate setting for attendees.

While many careers are available through the event center, some of the part-time jobs include:

  • Bartender
  • Ticket Seller
  • Guest Services Coordinators
  • Premium Crew
  • Concert Runners
  • Ice Crew
  • Zamboni Drivers
  • Operations Crew
  • Cooks
  • Suite Attendants
  • Dish Washer
  • Warehouse Runner
  • Suite Runner
  • Culinary Supervisor
  • Food & Beverage Supervisor
  • Premium Services Supervisor
  • Ticket Office Supervisor

Andy Frain Services will also be hiring 24-hour security and event staff. LAZ Parking is also looking for event ambassadors and event supervisors for the event center.

Those interested in positions can email hr@ASMFishers.com for more information, or visit the Fishers Event Center website for a full list of open positions.

Below is a sneak peek at the events in store in Fishers, so snatch those tickets before they’re gone!

  • Hip-hop violinist Lindsey Stirling (Nov. 29) 
  • Comedian Leanne Morgan (Nov. 30) 
  • Nitro Circus (Dec. 1) 
  • AEW professional wrestling (Dec. 4) 
  • Indy Fuel hockey opening weekend (Dec. 6-7) 
  • Legendary country rock band Alabama (Dec. 9) 
  • The annual Mudsock Rivalry Basketball Game between the Fishers High School Tigers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals (Dec. 20) 
  • Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic ice experience CRYSTAL (Jan. 23-26, 2025) 
  • Country star Megan Moroney (April 24, 2025)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

At least 64 dead, millions...
Weather Stories /
Rookie Paul Skenes finishes 11-3...
Sports /
3 First Friday stops to...
News /
Neighbors save woman after 80-foot...
Weather Stories /
Trump lists his grievances in...
Election /
No. 16 Notre Dame holds...
College Football /
Alonza Barnett III continues stellar...
College Football /
North Carolina Central beats Norfolk...
College Football /