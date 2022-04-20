Local

Fishers farmers markets return on May 7, June 1

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers farmers’ markets will kick off in May and June at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater and at Saxony.

According to a news release, the market at NPD AMP will take place every Saturday from May 7 until Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon. The Fishers Farmers’ market at NPD AMP is located at 6 Municipal Drive. Free yoga is also available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., live music from local artist is from 10 a.m. until noon. The Farm Hands kids’ program will also let the markets littlest shoppers participate in special activities, according to the news release.

The Fishers farmers’ market at Saxony will be every Wednesday from June 1 until Sept. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Saxony market is located at 13578 E. 131st St.

The markets showcase vendors from central Indiana offering fresh produce, baked goods, honey, specialty food items, meats, coffee, plants, and more.