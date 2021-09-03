Local

Fishers FD: 2 injured in I-69 crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital following an overnight crash on I-69, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

Before 1 a.m., crews were called to I-69 SB near the 116th Street exit for a crash involving two vehicles.

FPD said one of the two victims had to be extricated from the vehicle.

While two people were taken to the hospital, crews did not give a specific condition. However, firefighters said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.