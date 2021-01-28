Fishers fire crews giving COVID vaccines at long-term care facilities

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers government said it’s getting COVID-19 vaccines out quicker thanks to some extra help from one of its own agencies.

The Fishers Fire Department has planned to administer 300 COVID-19 vaccines to residents at long-term care facilities.

“The goal is to get them (vaccines) in arms as fast as possible,” said Monica Heltz, public health director at Fishers Health Department.

As elsewhere, long-term care facilities in Fishers have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks. “Once it’s in a long-term care facility, it’s really hard to get it out,” Heltz said.

The Fishers Fire Department are trained emergency medical technicians and paramedics who can help with any emergency, including a pandemic. The city said more than 40 people were vaccinated Wednesday at Meadow Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Capt. John Mehling of the fire department said teamwork and flexibility are important in the COVID-19 fight.

“When we have the ability to take these steps and we have the skills to do it, it only makes sense and we are happy to be a part of the solution,” Mehling said. “This is the new emergency services. We step in where there is a vacuum. Today, we are out doing the assisted living; next week, we will be doing homebound patients and doing in-home vaccinations. We are being flexible. We are ready to bend where we need to bend to help make this go away.”

Heltz said the faster the health department gets the vaccines out, the better the community will be.

The city also is offering a vaccine interest survey for anyone interested in standby vaccines.