Fishers hero honored for daring rescue

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — First responders in Fishers honored a good Samaritan’s bravery and quick thinking. It began as a typical day for a teen driver who suddenly lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a Fishers home. The impact ignited the car, trapping him inside. That’s when Adam Barr rushed in and rescued the driver from the burning wreckage.

Adam Barr is a neighbor in the right place at the right time, living just a few doors from the crash at the corner of Cobblestone Drive and Flagstone Drive in Fishers.

“I know his knee was pretty messed up,” said Adam Barr, principal of Options Charter Schools. “He was very scared. So, I have thought about him quite a few times, making sure he is okay and making sure he continues to do what he wants as he grows up.”

The 17-year-old teen driver shared that he had experienced a mechanical failure, causing him to lose control.

“It was a normal day,” said Jaxon Chiamopoulos, a senior student at Hamilton Southeastern High School. “I went to my girlfriend’s house, then to the gym, and I was on my way back home, and in the neighborhood about a block away, just straight down from my house, my car malfunctioned on a simple right turn, and my car went up the curb and hit the side of the house. We hit the gas line, and the car in the house caught on fire.”

Barr’s decisive decision made all the difference in those terrifying moments. The Fishers Police Department presented Barr with the Lifesaving Award at a special ceremony on Thursday, honoring him for his example of compassion and bravery.

“Jumping in the moment was very different than sitting back and seeing, and reflecting on it,” Barr said. “So, it was a lot scarier thinking back to the moment than what happened in the moment.”

“He saved my life because there was no way I was getting out of the car without at least catching on fire because I had about seven seconds before the vehicle was entirely in flames,” Chiamopoulos said.

None of the occupants inside the house were injured.