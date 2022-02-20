Local

Fishers High School student dies, 4 other juveniles hurt in Chicago crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers High School student was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Chicago on Saturday morning, according to a Hamilton Southeastern Schools spokesperson and Illinois State Police.

Jake Reibel, 15, was a sophomore at the school. He was a former student at Hamilton Southeastern High School, where he played on the football team.

Emergency crews were called to the crash about 5 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of I-94 at 170th Street, Illinois State Police said in a Sunday news release. The release did not say what type of vehicle in which Reibel was a passenger.

The vehicle left the road, struck a light pole and rolled into an embankment, the release says. The juvenile driver and three other juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the other juveniles in the crash were not included in the Illinois State Police release, which said no further information was immediately available. The state police did not respond to an email inquiry from News 8 about whether toxicology tests were performed.

The school district issued a statement:

“Our school community is sending their thoughts and support to the Reibel family as we are deeply saddened by this sudden loss,” the school said in a statement sent to students and their families. “Students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer. Any reaction is normal in the grief process and can range from withdrawal, to crying and anger. We encourage you to talk with your student about their thoughts and feelings. “Below are some ways that you can do this: “Provide outlets for expression such as drawing, writing, talking and any other engaging activities. “Be honest. When they ask difficult questions, it’s okay to say you don’t know the answer. Reassure them of their own health and safety and make sure they know that you are emotionally available to them.”

The school district says its crisis response team will be available from 10 a.m.-noon Monday in the media center to provide additional support to students. The team will continue to be available throughout the week.

Information about funeral arrangements will be released when available, according to the spokesperson.