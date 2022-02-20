Local

Fishers High School student dies in Illinois crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers High School student was killed in a crash in Illinois on Saturday morning, a district spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Jake Reibel was a sophomore at the school.

“Our school community is sending their thoughts and support to the Reibel family as we are deeply saddened by this sudden loss,” the school said in a statement sent to students and their families.

“Students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer. Any reaction is normal in the grief process and can range from withdrawal, to crying and anger. We encourage you to talk with your student about their thoughts and feelings.

“Below are some ways that you can do this:

Provide outlets for expression such as drawing, writing, talking and any other engaging activities.

Be honest. When they ask difficult questions, it’s okay to say you don’t know the answer.

Reassure them of their own health and safety and make sure they know that you are emotionally available to them.”

The schools says it crisis response team will be available from 10 a.m.-noon Monday in the media center to provide additional support to students. The team will continue to be available throughout the week.

Information about arrangements will be released when available, according to the spokesperson.