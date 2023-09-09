Search
Fishers High School Tiger Band performing in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fishers High School Tiger Marching Band will perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Marching Tigers say they were one-of-five high school bands selected nationwide. The director of bands says this trip will be the school’s first-time participating in the historic parade. Fisher’s 268-band members depart for New York City on Nov. 19.

