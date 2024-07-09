Fishers hospital nominated for ‘Most Beautiful’

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Do you consider Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital in Fishers to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing hospitals in the United States?

St. Vincent Fishers Hospital has advanced to the final voting stage in the Soliant Health’s “2024 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the USA” competition and now relies on community support to secure a spot in the final top 20.

According to a release, “the “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest sponsored by top national healthcare staffing firm Soliant recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments.”

The winning hospital’s foundation will receive a $5,000 donation from Soliant.

Participants can vote multiple times until the polls close on July 25.

The winner of this year’s contest, along with the top 20 hospitals, will be announced July 31.

“Hospital beauty is more than just its physical design and appearance—it is the healthcare staff who create the heart and soul of the hospital through genuine connections with patients,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander in a release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase hospitals for their nurturing staff, comforting aesthetics and innovative designs which contribute to the overall well-being of patients.”