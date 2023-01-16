Local

Fishers hosting MLK Day food drive

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers is hosting a community-wide food drive on Monday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s a new effort from the city to get people involved in the National Day of Service.

City leaders say the food drive is an expansion of its annual MLK Day celebration.

The city says local food pantries are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in supply after the busy holiday season, which prompted Fishers to partner with the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County to replenish these resources.

On Monday, food donations will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a “Pack the Bus” event at eight Fishers park properties and the city’s three Kroger stores. The food drive is in conjunction with Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

(Provided Photo/City of Fishers)

People can also order donations and have them delivered directly to the city through an Amazon Wish List. A list of donation needs is available at ThisIsFishers.com/MLK.

Food dropoff locations include:

Brooks School Park: 11780 Brooks School Road

11780 Brooks School Road Cyntheanne Park : 12383 Cyntheanne Road

: 12383 Cyntheanne Road Flat Fork Creek Park: 16141 E. 101 st Street

16141 E. 101 Street Harrison Thompson Park: 13573 Conner Knoll Parkway

13573 Conner Knoll Parkway Nickel Plate District Amphitheater: 6 Municipal Drive

6 Municipal Drive Holland Park: 1 Park Drive

1 Park Drive Saxony Hall: 13362 Pennington Road

13362 Pennington Road Heritage Park: 10595 Eller Road

10595 Eller Road Kroger: 9799 E. 116 th Street

9799 E. 116 Street Kroger: 11700 Olio Road

11700 Olio Road Kroger: 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive

(Provided Photo/City of Fishers)

People can also give back by volunteering on Monday. Opportunities include onion seed planting at the Fishers AgriPark and a Christmas tree mulch spread at Billericay Park.

Along with opportunities to give back, Conner Prairie and the Hamilton East Public Library will host special programming in honor of Dr. King. Conner Prairie will host a free admission day on Monday with special programming focused on identity, belonging, community, and love.

Learn more about the MLK Day celebration and register for volunteer opportunities at the city’s website.