Fishers installs defibrillator outside Nickel Plate amphitheater

An automated external defibrillator is inside a climate-controlled case mounted on the exterior north wall of the Pavilion building of the Nickel Plate Amphitheater complex in Fishers, Indiana. (Image Provided/Fishers Fire Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest has been installed outside the city’s Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, according to Fishers Fire and Emergency Services.

The automated external defibrillator is inside a climate-controlled case mounted on the exterior north wall of the Pavilion building of the Nickel Plate Amphitheater complex, according to a news release issued Friday from the fire department.

Also called AEDs, the devices analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm, according to the American Red Cross. Some officers and public buildings have AEDs available for emergency use.

Opening the case connects the user to the Hamilton County Public Safety Communications Center so dispatchers can send emergency personnel if needed.

To assure the device isn’t taken, security measures including digital recording and GPS tracking were installed in the device.