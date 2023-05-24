Fishers launches letter writing campaign for city time capsule

FISHERS, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The City of Fishers invites the community to share the story of Fishers with future residents through a letter-writing campaign running through Friday, June 30.

Letters will be placed inside a time capsule in the new Arts & Municipal Complex at 1 Municipal Drive, set to open next year. Fishers has partnered with Towne Post on the creation and curation of the time capsule, which will be placed inside the keystone of the new building and set to be opened in 2073.

Letters can be delivered in person to the blue mailbox in the breezeway of the Fishers City Services Building, 3 Municipal Drive, and lobby for Hamilton East Public Library – Fishers, 5 Municipal Drive. No envelope is required if dropped directly into the blue mailbox. Letters can also be addressed to “Fishers Time Capsule” and mailed to 3 Municipal Drive, Fishers, IN 46038, by Friday, June 30.

Letters should be no more than one page.

Residents can also swing by the Fishers Parks booth at the Fishers Farmers Market on June 10 and 17 to write and deliver their letters. The city has also created a Mad Lib-style letter for kids that is available for download on ThisIsFishers.com/Fishers150.

The campaign will help to wrap up the city’s year-long Sesquicentennial celebration, which launched last June and honors 150 years of Fishers history.