Fishers man dead after ATV, pickup truck crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man died after the ATV he was driving was struck by a truck Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Fishers Police Department Sgt. Tom Weger said officers were called to the area of Southeastern Parkway near Isle of Man Boulevard Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on reports of a crash. That’s east of Olio Road and south of East 136th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned an ATV and a pickup truck collided.

The driver of the ATV, 76-year-old James Fetters of Fishers, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the pickup truck, 47-year-old Terry Wright of Greenfield, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police believe the crash happened when Fetters tried to cross Southeastern Parkway.

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.