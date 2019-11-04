Fishers man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Fishers man has sustained life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

Police said they responded to the intersection of 181st Street and Mallery Road just after 4:30 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

According to statements officers gathered from witnesses at the scene, the 2012 Subaru Impreza was headed south on Mallery Road when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Mallery and 181st. The vehicle then left the roadway and went into a wooded area.

The driver of the Subaru, 27-year-old Patrick Lattal, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to River Health Hospital.

Police said there were no other people in the vehicle.