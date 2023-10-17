Fishers mayor announces $3.7 million investment into 96th Street corridor

Logo for the city of Fishers, Indiana. (Provided Photo/City of Fishers)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced Tuesday plans to invest in multi-million dollar infrastructure upgrades to the 96th Street corridor near Interstate 69.

Investments into the area include more streetlights, landscaping, and improvement grants for properties along the north side of 96th Street. The total project is expected to cost $3.7 million.

Fadness said in a release on Tuesday that his vision is to continue to make Fishers as vibrant as ever, and give the 96th Street corridor the “reinvestment it deserves.”

“There is so much momentum along 96th Street with private and public investment creating a dynamic commercial center that prioritizes safety, walkability, and aesthetics,” Fadness said.

The release says residents along the corridor will be invited to attend a town hall meeting in November to learn more about the investments and provide feedback.