Fishers mayor: Fire chief to resign

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The chief of the Fishers Fire Department will be retiring, the Hamilton County city’s mayor announced Monday.

In a post on the social platform called X, Republican Mayor Scott Fadness says Steve Orusa informed him of his decision to retire. Orusa will stay on until a transition is completed sometime before late fall, the mayor says.

Orusa has worked in law enforcement and fire service positions for 40 years. He joined the Fishers Fire Department in May 2011. He was instrumental adding emergency services and a paramedicine program to the fire department, and in creating the Fishers Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of Fadness’ social media post said, “In the months to come, there will be a change in our Fire and Emergency Services Department. But we’ve always leaned into opportunities to change to make us better, more efficient, & serve the community. I look forward to supporting Chief Orusa’s transition to retirement.”

Prior to becoming Fishers fire chief, Orusa helped lead the operations planning for Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 in Indianapolis, and served as incident commander for the Henryville, Indiana, tornado that hit March 2, 2012.